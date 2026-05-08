Brocante en faveur du Téléthon Gannat
Brocante en faveur du Téléthon Gannat dimanche 10 mai 2026.
Gannat
Brocante en faveur du Téléthon
Champ de Foire Gannat Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-10 06:00:00
fin : 2026-05-10 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-10
Brocante organisée en faveur du Téléthon, avec restauration et buvette sur place.
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Champ de Foire Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 32 68 25 71
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Flea market organized in aid of the Telethon, with food and refreshments on site.
L’événement Brocante en faveur du Téléthon Gannat a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule
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- JUIN AU JARDIN DELARUE Gannat 1 juin 2026
- Concours de pétanque Gannat 14 juin 2026