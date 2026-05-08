Gannat

Brocante en faveur du Téléthon

Champ de Foire Gannat Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-10 06:00:00

fin : 2026-05-10 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-10

Brocante organisée en faveur du Téléthon, avec restauration et buvette sur place.

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Champ de Foire Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 32 68 25 71

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Flea market organized in aid of the Telethon, with food and refreshments on site.

L’événement Brocante en faveur du Téléthon Gannat a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule