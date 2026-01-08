JUIN AU JARDIN DELARUE Gannat
JUIN AU JARDIN DELARUE Gannat lundi 1 juin 2026.
JUIN AU JARDIN DELARUE
Jardin Delarue Gannat Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-01
fin : 2026-06-30
Date(s) :
2026-06-01
En juin, le Jardin Delarue à Gannat s’anime concerts, lectures et ateliers pour tous dans un cadre verdoyant. En famille ou entre amis, partagez des moments culturels et festifs. Programme sur ville-gannat.fr
.
Jardin Delarue Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes accueil@ville-gannat.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
In June, the Jardin Delarue in Gannat comes alive with concerts, readings and workshops for all in a verdant setting. With family or friends, share cultural and festive moments. Program on ville-gannat.fr
L’événement JUIN AU JARDIN DELARUE Gannat a été mis à jour le 2026-01-06 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule