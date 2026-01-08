JUIN AU JARDIN DELARUE Gannat

JUIN AU JARDIN DELARUE

Jardin Delarue Gannat Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-01

fin : 2026-06-30

Date(s) :

2026-06-01

En juin, le Jardin Delarue à Gannat s’anime concerts, lectures et ateliers pour tous dans un cadre verdoyant. En famille ou entre amis, partagez des moments culturels et festifs. Programme sur ville-gannat.fr

Jardin Delarue Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes accueil@ville-gannat.fr

English :

In June, the Jardin Delarue in Gannat comes alive with concerts, readings and workshops for all in a verdant setting. With family or friends, share cultural and festive moments. Program on ville-gannat.fr

