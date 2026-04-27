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Brocante Place Aristide Briand Souvigny

Brocante Place Aristide Briand Souvigny dimanche 24 mai 2026.

Lieu : Place Aristide Briand

Adresse : Cours Genevieve Huilier

Ville : 03210 Souvigny

Département : Allier

Début : dimanche 24 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 24 mai 2026

Heure de début : 07:00:00

Tarif :

Souvigny

Brocante

Place Aristide Briand Cours Genevieve Huilier Souvigny Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-24 07:00:00
fin : 2026-05-24 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-24

Prêt pour faire de bonnes affaires ? Rendez-vous à Souvigny pour cette brocante, vide-grenier.
  .

Place Aristide Briand Cours Genevieve Huilier Souvigny 03210 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 43 62 10  contact@souvigny.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Ready to make some bargains? Come to Souvigny for this flea market and garage sale.

L’événement Brocante Souvigny a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par SPL Moulins & co Destinations Office de tourisme de Moulins et sa région

À voir aussi à Souvigny (Allier)