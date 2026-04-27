Brocante Place Aristide Briand Souvigny
Brocante Place Aristide Briand Souvigny dimanche 24 mai 2026.
Souvigny
Brocante
Place Aristide Briand Cours Genevieve Huilier Souvigny Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-24 07:00:00
fin : 2026-05-24 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-24
Prêt pour faire de bonnes affaires ? Rendez-vous à Souvigny pour cette brocante, vide-grenier.
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Place Aristide Briand Cours Genevieve Huilier Souvigny 03210 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 43 62 10 contact@souvigny.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Ready to make some bargains? Come to Souvigny for this flea market and garage sale.
L’événement Brocante Souvigny a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par SPL Moulins & co Destinations Office de tourisme de Moulins et sa région