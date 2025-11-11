Café théâtre En duo Rethel

Café théâtre En duo

3 rue de la 2e Division d’Infanterie Rethel Ardennes

Tarif : 17 – 17 – 0 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Tarif adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-17

fin : 2026-04-18

Date(s) :

2026-04-17

Pour les 10 ans de L’Odyssée, Nilson et Kenny reviennent exceptionnellement en duo !On les adore en solo… Alors quand ils nous ont dit qu’ils pouvaient jouer ensemble, on n’a pas pu résister !Nilson, l’homme aux 1000 mimiques, incroyable observateur du couple et du quotidien, sera sur notre scène pour la troisième fois ! A ses côtés, son pote Kenny, sa béquille lors des soirées trop arrosées, aussi acerbe qu’attachant, le seul humoriste à qui la robe de princesse va (presque) aussi bien que le kilt.Êtes-vous prêts pour autant d’humour, d’énergie et de folie ?

3 rue de la 2e Division d’Infanterie Rethel 08300 Ardennes Grand Est +33 6 72 81 20 14 cafetheatre.rethel@gmail.com

English :

For the 10th anniversary of L’Odyssée, Nilson and Kenny are back as a duo! So when they told us they could play together, we couldn’t resist! Nilson, the man with 1000 facial expressions, incredible observer of couples and everyday life, will be on our stage for the third time! Alongside him will be his buddy Kenny, his crutch on nights out with too much booze, as acerbic as he is endearing, the only comedian to whom the princess dress fits (almost) as well as the kilt.Are you ready for so much humor, energy and madness?

German :

Zum 10-jährigen Jubiläum von L’Odyssée kommen Nilson und Kenny ausnahmsweise als Duo zurück!Wir lieben sie als Solokünstler… Als sie uns also sagten, dass sie auch zusammen auftreten könnten, konnten wir nicht widerstehen!Nilson, der Mann mit den 1000 Mimiken, ein unglaublicher Beobachter von Paaren und des Alltags, wird zum dritten Mal auf unserer Bühne stehen! An seiner Seite ist sein Kumpel Kenny, seine Krücke an feuchtfröhlichen Abenden, ebenso scharfzüngig wie liebenswert, der einzige Komiker, dem das Prinzessinnenkleid (fast) genauso gut steht wie der Kilt.Sind Sie bereit für so viel Humor, Energie und Verrücktheit?

Italiano :

Per il 10° anniversario de L’Odyssée, Nilson e Kenny tornano per la prima volta in coppia! Quando ci hanno detto che avrebbero potuto esibirsi insieme, non abbiamo resistito: Nilson, l’uomo dalle mille espressioni facciali, incredibile osservatore delle coppie e della vita quotidiana, salirà per la terza volta sul nostro palco! Accanto a lui ci sarà il suo amico Kenny, la sua stampella nelle serate in cui si beve troppo, tanto acerbo quanto simpatico, l’unico comico che sta (quasi) bene in abito da principessa come in kilt.Siete pronti per tanto umorismo, energia e follia?

Espanol :

Con motivo del 10º aniversario de L’Odyssée, Nilson y Kenny vuelven por primera vez como dúo. Nilson, el hombre de las 1.000 expresiones faciales, increíble observador de las parejas y de la vida cotidiana, se subirá por tercera vez a nuestro escenario Junto a él estará su colega Kenny, su muleta en las noches de borrachera, tan mordaz como entrañable, el único cómico al que le queda (casi) tan bien un vestido de princesa como una falda escocesa.¿Estás preparado para tanto humor, energía y locura?

