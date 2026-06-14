Béziers

CANDLELIGHT COLDPLAY ET IMAGINE DRAGONS

9 rue Victor Hugo Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 27.5 – 27.5 – 58.5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-29

fin : 2026-08-29

Date(s) :

2026-08-29

Candlelight reprend les plus grands titres de Coldplay et Imagine Dragons dans un lieu d’exception.

Candlelight reprend les plus grands tires de Coldplay et Imagine Dragons dans un lieu d’exception.

Au programme

– Clocks de Colplay

– Radioactive d’Imagine Dragons

– Adventure of a lifetime de Coldplay

– Fix You de Coldplay

– Eyes Closed d’Imagine Dragons

– Thunder d’Imagine Dragons

– The Scientist de Coldplay

– Feelslikeimfallinginlove de Coldplay

– Follow you d’Imagine Dragons

– Bad Liar d’Imagine Dragons

– Believer d’Imagine Dragons

– Full of Stars de Coldplay

– Viva la vida de Colplay .

9 rue Victor Hugo Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie

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English :

Candlelight performs the greatest hits of Coldplay and Imagine Dragons in a stunning venue.

L’événement CANDLELIGHT COLDPLAY ET IMAGINE DRAGONS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-14 par 34 ADT34