Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

CANIGOU LIVE AVEC DEEP REASON Saint-Estève

CANIGOU LIVE AVEC DEEP REASON Saint-Estève

CANIGOU LIVE AVEC DEEP REASON Saint-Estève jeudi 9 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Ctre Commercial Canigou

Ville : 66240 Saint-Estève

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : jeudi 9 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 10 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 21:00:00

Tarif :

Saint-Estève

CANIGOU LIVE AVEC DEEP REASON

Ctre Commercial Canigou Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-09 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-09 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-09

Venez passer une soirée conviviale mêlant live, restauration et bonne humeur.
  .

Ctre Commercial Canigou Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 38 23 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come spend a fun evening featuring live music, food, and good vibes.

L’événement CANIGOU LIVE AVEC DEEP REASON Saint-Estève a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

À voir aussi à Saint-Estève (Pyrénées-Orientales)