CANIGOU LIVE AVEC DEEP REASON Saint-Estève
CANIGOU LIVE AVEC DEEP REASON Saint-Estève jeudi 9 juillet 2026.
Saint-Estève
CANIGOU LIVE AVEC DEEP REASON
Ctre Commercial Canigou Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-09 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-09 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-09
Venez passer une soirée conviviale mêlant live, restauration et bonne humeur.
.
Ctre Commercial Canigou Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 38 23 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come spend a fun evening featuring live music, food, and good vibes.
L’événement CANIGOU LIVE AVEC DEEP REASON Saint-Estève a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
À voir aussi à Saint-Estève (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- PLACE AUX JEUDIS “CHIRINGUITO” Saint-Estève 18 juin 2026
- FESTIVAL ASTROLYRE, QUAND L’ASTRO JOUE LES STARS Saint-Estève 20 juin 2026
- L’EXPOSTION L’AZARINE Saint-Estève 22 juin 2026
- NIT DE SANT JOAN Saint-Estève 23 juin 2026
- SPECTACLE LES FAMENCA’S Saint-Estève 27 juin 2026