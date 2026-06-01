Saint-Estève

SPECTACLE LES FAMENCA’S

12 Route de Perpignan Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-27 18:00:00

fin : 2026-06-27 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

Retrouvez les élèves de l’association Flamenc’As qui se produiront à nouveau pour le plus grand plaisir du public

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12 Route de Perpignan Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 59 09 87 76

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Join the students of the Flamenc?As association as they take the stage once again to the delight of the audience

L’événement SPECTACLE LES FAMENCA’S Saint-Estève a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME