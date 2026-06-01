SPECTACLE LES FAMENCA’S Saint-Estève
SPECTACLE LES FAMENCA’S Saint-Estève samedi 27 juin 2026.
Saint-Estève
SPECTACLE LES FAMENCA’S
12 Route de Perpignan Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-27 18:00:00
fin : 2026-06-27 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-27
Retrouvez les élèves de l’association Flamenc’As qui se produiront à nouveau pour le plus grand plaisir du public
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12 Route de Perpignan Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 59 09 87 76
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Join the students of the Flamenc?As association as they take the stage once again to the delight of the audience
L’événement SPECTACLE LES FAMENCA’S Saint-Estève a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
À voir aussi à Saint-Estève (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- PLACE AUX JEUDIS “CHIRINGUITO” Saint-Estève 18 juin 2026
- FESTIVAL ASTROLYRE, QUAND L’ASTRO JOUE LES STARS Saint-Estève 20 juin 2026
- L’EXPOSTION L’AZARINE Saint-Estève 22 juin 2026
- NIT DE SANT JOAN Saint-Estève 23 juin 2026
- LE BRASS BAND DE TOULOUSE ET OMAR HASAN Saint-Estève 28 juin 2026