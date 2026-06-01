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SPECTACLE LES FAMENCA’S Saint-Estève

SPECTACLE LES FAMENCA’S Saint-Estève

SPECTACLE LES FAMENCA’S Saint-Estève samedi 27 juin 2026.

Adresse : 12 Route de Perpignan

Ville : 66240 Saint-Estève

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 27 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 27 juin 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif : 5 5 5 Tarif enfant Tarif enfant

Saint-Estève

SPECTACLE LES FAMENCA’S

12 Route de Perpignan Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-27 18:00:00
fin : 2026-06-27 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-27

Retrouvez les élèves de l’association Flamenc’As qui se produiront à nouveau pour le plus grand plaisir du public
  .

12 Route de Perpignan Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 59 09 87 76 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Join the students of the Flamenc?As association as they take the stage once again to the delight of the audience

L’événement SPECTACLE LES FAMENCA’S Saint-Estève a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

À voir aussi à Saint-Estève (Pyrénées-Orientales)