CE QUI NOUS UNIT Avenue Victor Hugo Sète

Sète

CE QUI NOUS UNIT

Avenue Victor Hugo 503 bd Pierre Mendès France Sète Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-05

fin : 2026-06-09

Date(s) :

2026-06-05 2026-06-09

Restitution artistique de dix établissements , notre jeunesse d’ici et d’ailleurs au Théâtre Molière de Sète le vendredi 5 juin et à la Passerelle le mardi 9 juin 2026 à Sète. Danse, théâtre, déambulation clowns, poésie, musique, arts plastiques, projections, défilés mode, concert du Collectif Orchestré .

Restitution artistique de dix établissements , notre jeunesse d’ici et d’ailleurs au TMS le vendredi 5 juin et à la Passerelle le mardi 9 juin 2026 à Sète. Danse, théâtre, déambulation clowns, poésie, musique, arts plastiques, projections, défilés mode, concert du Collectif Orchestré . .

Avenue Victor Hugo 503 bd Pierre Mendès France Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 03 32 20 88 laa34200@gmail.com

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English :

Artistic restitution of ten establishments, our youth from here and elsewhere at the Théâtre Molière in Sète on Friday June 5 and at La Passerelle on Tuesday June 9, 2026 in Sète. Dance, theater, clown walks, poetry, music, visual arts, projections, fashion shows, concert by Collectif Orchestré.

L’événement CE QUI NOUS UNIT Sète a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OLD Hérault OT ARCHIPEL DE THAU SETE