CERCLE DE CHANTS SACRÉS DU MONDE Béziers
vendredi 4 septembre 2026 · Béziers
Informations pratiques
Béziers
CERCLE DE CHANTS SACRÉS DU MONDE
27 rue de Tolbiac Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-04
fin : 2026-09-04
Date(s) :
2026-09-04
Les Cercles de Chants, ouverts à tous, vous font du bien et permettent de créer ensemble chants thérapeutiques, sacrés et du monde, dans la joie et la bienveillance.
Les Cercles de Chants, ouverts à tous, vous font du bien et permettent de créer ensemble chants thérapeutiques, sacrés et du monde, dans la joie et la bienveillance. .
27 rue de Tolbiac Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 95 36 11 39
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : CERCLE DE CHANTS SACRÉS DU MONDE
The Singing Circles, open to all, are good for you and allow you to create together: therapeutic, sacred and world songs, in a spirit of joy and benevolence.
L’événement CERCLE DE CHANTS SACRÉS DU MONDE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par 34 ADT34
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