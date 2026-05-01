Cher(e) Guyane Vierzon
Cher(e) Guyane Vierzon jeudi 21 mai 2026.
Vierzon
Cher(e) Guyane
Vierzon Cher
Tarif : 7 – 7 – 12 EUR
7
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-21
fin : 2026-05-26
Date(s) :
2026-05-21
Un voyage guyanais au coeur du Cher
Un voyage guyanais au coeur du Cher 7 .
Vierzon 18100 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 69 43 71 36 chereguyane@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A Guyanese journey in the heart of the Cher
L’événement Cher(e) Guyane Vierzon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par Office de Tourisme de VIERZON
À voir aussi à Vierzon (Cher)
- Brocante Vierzon 10 mai 2026
- Brocante Vierzon 17 mai 2026
- Au gré du niveau de l’eau Vierzon 17 mai 2026
- Marché gourmand et artisanal Vierzon 17 mai 2026
- LES FO’PLAFONDS THEATRE MAC NAB Vierzon 21 mai 2026