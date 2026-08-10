Informations pratiques

Thionville

Ciné-goûter Spécial Halloween

63 boulevard Foch Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

4

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-10-31 14:30:00

fin : 2026-10-31

Date(s) :

2026-10-31

Projection du film Casper (1995) suivi d’une tombola et d’un goûter offert.

De Brad Silberling avec Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman / 100mn / USA

Un tout jeune fantôme, Casper, ronge son frein et s’ennuie à mourir en compagnie de ses oncles dans le manoir de Whipstaff. Quand une petite fille et son père viennent s’installer dans la maison hantée, il pense pouvoir enfin s’amuser…

Dès 8 ansEnfants

4 .

63 boulevard Foch Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 82 25 34 cinema.scala@mairie-thionville.fr

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English :

Screening of the movie *Casper* (1995), followed by a raffle and complimentary refreshments.

Directed by Brad Silberling, starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman / 100 min / USA

A very young ghost named Casper is itching to get out and is bored to death living with his uncles in Whipstaff Manor. When a little girl and her father move into the haunted house, he thinks he’ll finally be able to have some fun…

Ages 8 and up

L’événement Ciné-goûter Spécial Halloween Thionville a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME