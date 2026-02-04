Cinéma enfants Olivia Espace Animation Les Houches
Cinéma enfants Olivia Espace Animation Les Houches mercredi 11 mars 2026.
Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches Haute-Savoie
Tarif : 4.5 – 4.5 – 4.5 EUR
Tarif réduit
Début : 2026-03-11 17:30:00
2026-03-11
Olivia de Irene Iborra, avec Ona Bagué, Jordi Évole, Gaspard Rouyer Espagne, France, Belgique, Chili 2026 Durée 1h11 Film d’animation
+33 4 50 55 50 62 info@cinegrandsoir.fr
English :
Olivia by Irene Iborra, with Ona Bagué, Jordi Évole, Gaspard Rouyer Spain, France, Belgium, Chile 2026 Running time 1h11 Animated film
