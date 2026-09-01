Cinéma Fjord (VOSTFR) Place Gambetta Roquefort

Informations pratiques

Roquefort

Cinéma Fjord (VOSTFR)

Place Gambetta Foyer Municipal Roquefort Landes

Tarif : 22.5 – 22.5 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-16 20:30:00

fin : 2026-09-16

Date(s) :

2026-09-16

Drame

Les Gheorghiu, très pieux, s’installent dans un village au bout d’un fjord où ils se lient d’amitié avec leurs voisins. Les enfants des deux familles deviennent très proches, malgré des éducations différentes…

Drame

Les Gheorghiu, très pieux, s’installent dans un village au bout d’un fjord où ils se lient d’amitié avec leurs voisins. Les enfants des deux familles deviennent très proches, malgré des éducations différentes… .

Place Gambetta Foyer Municipal Roquefort 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 56 11 18

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English : Cinéma Fjord (VOSTFR)

Drama

Sidonie travels to Japan for the re-release of her bestseller. Despite the dedication of her Japanese publisher, with whom she discovers the country’s traditions, she gradually loses her bearings? Especially when she comes face to face with her husband, who has been missing for several years!

L’événement Cinéma Fjord (VOSTFR) Roquefort a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par OT Landes d’Armagnac