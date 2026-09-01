UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Roquefort

Cinéma Fjord (VOSTFR) Place Gambetta Roquefort

mercredi 16 septembre 2026 · Place Gambetta · Roquefort

Cinéma Fjord (VOSTFR) Place Gambetta Roquefort

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 16 septembre 2026
Fin
mercredi 16 septembre 2026
Heure de début
20:30:00
Lieu
Place Gambetta
Adresse
Foyer Municipal
Ville
40120 Roquefort
Département
Landes
Tarif
22.5 22.5

Roquefort

Cinéma Fjord (VOSTFR)

Place Gambetta Foyer Municipal Roquefort Landes

Tarif : 22.5 – 22.5 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-16 20:30:00
fin : 2026-09-16

Date(s) :
2026-09-16

Drame
Les Gheorghiu, très pieux, s’installent dans un village au bout d’un fjord où ils se lient d’amitié avec leurs voisins. Les enfants des deux familles deviennent très proches, malgré des éducations différentes…
Drame
Les Gheorghiu, très pieux, s’installent dans un village au bout d’un fjord où ils se lient d’amitié avec leurs voisins. Les enfants des deux familles deviennent très proches, malgré des éducations différentes…   .

Place Gambetta Foyer Municipal Roquefort 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 56 11 18 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Cinéma Fjord (VOSTFR)

Drama
Sidonie travels to Japan for the re-release of her bestseller. Despite the dedication of her Japanese publisher, with whom she discovers the country’s traditions, she gradually loses her bearings? Especially when she comes face to face with her husband, who has been missing for several years!

L’événement Cinéma Fjord (VOSTFR) Roquefort a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par OT Landes d’Armagnac

À voir aussi à Roquefort (Landes)