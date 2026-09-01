Cinéma La frappe Foyer Municipal Roquefort

Informations pratiques

Roquefort

Cinéma La frappe

Foyer Municipal 91 place Gambetta Roquefort Landes

Tarif : 22.5 – 22.5 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-30 20:30:00

fin : 2026-09-30

Date(s) :

2026-09-30

Drame

Enzo et sa soeur Carla sont livrés à eux-mêmes depuis plusieurs années. Quand leur père est libéré de prison, Enzo voit la promesse fragile d’une famille à reconstruire…

Drame

Enzo et sa soeur Carla sont livrés à eux-mêmes depuis plusieurs années. Quand leur père est libéré de prison, Enzo voit la promesse fragile d’une famille à reconstruire… .

Foyer Municipal 91 place Gambetta Roquefort 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 56 11 18

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Cinéma La frappe

Animation, Adventure

Juliette and Carmen, two intrepid sisters aged 4 and 8, discover a secret passage to the Kingdom of the Air Streams, their favorite book. Transformed into cats and separated from each other, they must be bold and daring to find each other again.

L’événement Cinéma La frappe Roquefort a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par OT Landes d’Armagnac