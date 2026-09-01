Cinéma La frappe Foyer Municipal Roquefort
mercredi 30 septembre 2026 · Foyer Municipal · Roquefort
Informations pratiques
Roquefort
Cinéma La frappe
Foyer Municipal 91 place Gambetta Roquefort Landes
Tarif : 22.5 – 22.5 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-30 20:30:00
fin : 2026-09-30
Date(s) :
2026-09-30
Drame
Enzo et sa soeur Carla sont livrés à eux-mêmes depuis plusieurs années. Quand leur père est libéré de prison, Enzo voit la promesse fragile d’une famille à reconstruire…
Drame
Enzo et sa soeur Carla sont livrés à eux-mêmes depuis plusieurs années. Quand leur père est libéré de prison, Enzo voit la promesse fragile d’une famille à reconstruire… .
Foyer Municipal 91 place Gambetta Roquefort 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 56 11 18
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English : Cinéma La frappe
Animation, Adventure
Juliette and Carmen, two intrepid sisters aged 4 and 8, discover a secret passage to the Kingdom of the Air Streams, their favorite book. Transformed into cats and separated from each other, they must be bold and daring to find each other again.
L’événement Cinéma La frappe Roquefort a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par OT Landes d’Armagnac
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