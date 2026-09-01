UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Roquefort

Cinéma La frappe Foyer Municipal Roquefort

mercredi 30 septembre 2026 · Foyer Municipal · Roquefort

Cinéma La frappe Foyer Municipal Roquefort

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 30 septembre 2026
Fin
mercredi 30 septembre 2026
Heure de début
20:30:00
Lieu
Foyer Municipal
Adresse
91 place Gambetta
Ville
40120 Roquefort
Département
Landes
Tarif
22.5 22.5

Roquefort

Cinéma La frappe

Foyer Municipal 91 place Gambetta Roquefort Landes

Tarif : 22.5 – 22.5 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-30 20:30:00
fin : 2026-09-30

Date(s) :
2026-09-30

Drame
Enzo et sa soeur Carla sont livrés à eux-mêmes depuis plusieurs années. Quand leur père est libéré de prison, Enzo voit la promesse fragile d’une famille à reconstruire…
Drame
Enzo et sa soeur Carla sont livrés à eux-mêmes depuis plusieurs années. Quand leur père est libéré de prison, Enzo voit la promesse fragile d’une famille à reconstruire…   .

Foyer Municipal 91 place Gambetta Roquefort 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 56 11 18 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Cinéma La frappe

Animation, Adventure
Juliette and Carmen, two intrepid sisters aged 4 and 8, discover a secret passage to the Kingdom of the Air Streams, their favorite book. Transformed into cats and separated from each other, they must be bold and daring to find each other again.

L’événement Cinéma La frappe Roquefort a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par OT Landes d’Armagnac

À voir aussi à Roquefort (Landes)