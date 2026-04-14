Cinéma Un simple accident Bourdeaux
Cinéma Un simple accident Bourdeaux mardi 2 juin 2026.
Bourdeaux
Cinéma Un simple accident
Salle des Fêtes Bourdeaux Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-02 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-02
Date(s) :
2026-06-02
Nous projetterons le film Un simple accident de Jafar Panahi Palme d’or à Cannes en 2025
A la suite du film, nous accueillerons Louis Arnaud auteur du livre La révolution intérieure qui a passé 623 jours emprisonné en Iran,de 2022 à 2024.
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Salle des Fêtes Bourdeaux 26460 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 53 33 31 bibli-bourdeaux@wanadoo.fr
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English :
We’ll be screening Jafar Panahi’s film Un simple accident , which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2025
Following the film, we welcome Louis Arnaud, author of the book La révolution intérieure , who spent 623 days imprisoned in Iran, from 2022 to 2024.
L’événement Cinéma Un simple accident Bourdeaux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par Office de Tourisme Pays de Dieulefit-Bourdeaux
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