Bourdeaux

Cinéma Un simple accident

Salle des Fêtes Bourdeaux Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-02 20:30:00

fin : 2026-06-02

Date(s) :

2026-06-02

Nous projetterons le film Un simple accident de Jafar Panahi Palme d’or à Cannes en 2025

A la suite du film, nous accueillerons Louis Arnaud auteur du livre La révolution intérieure qui a passé 623 jours emprisonné en Iran,de 2022 à 2024.

.

Salle des Fêtes Bourdeaux 26460 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 53 33 31 bibli-bourdeaux@wanadoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

We’ll be screening Jafar Panahi’s film Un simple accident , which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2025

Following the film, we welcome Louis Arnaud, author of the book La révolution intérieure , who spent 623 days imprisoned in Iran, from 2022 to 2024.

L’événement Cinéma Un simple accident Bourdeaux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par Office de Tourisme Pays de Dieulefit-Bourdeaux