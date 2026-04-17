CINÉMAM LADYHAWKE Béziers
CINÉMAM LADYHAWKE Béziers mardi 5 mai 2026.
Béziers
CINÉMAM LADYHAWKE
Place du 14 juillet Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-05
fin : 2026-05-05
Date(s) :
2026-05-05
Etienne et Isabeau, maudits par l’évêque d’Aquila, cherchent à briser leur sort avec l’aide de compagnons. Avec Michelle Pfeiffer. VOSTFR.
Étienne de Navarre et Isabeau d’Anjou, victimes d’une malédiction lancée par l’évêque d’Aquila, sont transformés en loup et en faucon. Accompagnés du jeune voleur Philippe Gaston et du moine Imperius, ils cherchent à briser le sort et à vaincre le redoutable prélat.
Film de Richard Donner, avec Michelle Pfeiffer, Rutger Hauer, Matthew Broderick.
Projection en VOSTFR. .
Place du 14 juillet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 05 50 mediatheque@beziers-mediterranee.fr
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English : CINÉMAM LADYHAWKE
Etienne and Isabeau, cursed by the Bishop of Aquila, seek to break their curse with the help of companions. With Michelle Pfeiffer. VOSTFR.
L’événement CINÉMAM LADYHAWKE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par 34 ADT34
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