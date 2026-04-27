Cité Des Paysages Cinéma en famille Ponyo sur la falaise Saxon-Sion

Saxon-Sion

Cité Des Paysages Cinéma en famille Ponyo sur la falaise

13 RUE NOTRE DAME Saxon-Sion Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-05-06 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-06 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-06

Projection cinéma pour les plus jeunes ! (4 à 12ans)

Inscription nécessaire pour la projection et l’atelier (1 enfant = 1 billet)

Venez profitez d’une séance ciné/goûter suivi d’un atelier créatif sur le thème du film.

Au programme

– 14h30-16h CINÉ & GOÛTER Ponyo sur la falaise

Sôsuke, un petit garçon, vit au bord de la falaise avec sa mère, Lisa. Un jour, il découvre un poisson rouge pris dans un bocal, au bord de l’eau… Fasciné par ce poisson un peu spécial qu’il nomme Ponyo, il l’emmène avec lui. Les évènements l’obligent à le rejeter à la mer. Ponyo, qui s’est métamorphosée en petite fille, s’est éprise de Sôsuke et veut à tout prix le revoir pour ce faire, elle va devoir échapper à l’emprise de son père, un sorcier vivant sous l’eau, au risque de provoquer une catastrophe naturelle.

– 16h30-17h30 ATELIER La fresque des mers

La richesse des fonds marins n’attend que vous pour se dévoiler ! Inspirez-vous des fossiles découverts sur la colline et des animaux marins de Ponyo pour créer votre univers.

Une animation proposée avec Interfilm et Studio GhibliEnfants

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13 RUE NOTRE DAME Saxon-Sion 54330 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 25 17 53 citedespaysages@departement54.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Movie screenings for youngsters! (ages 4 to 12)

Registration required for screening and workshop (1 child = 1 ticket)

Come and enjoy a film screening/snack followed by a creative workshop on the theme of the film.

Program:

– 2:30 4:00 pm: FILM & TASTE Ponyo on the cliff

Sôsuke, a little boy, lives on the edge of a cliff with his mother, Lisa. One day, he discovers a goldfish caught in a jar at the water’s edge… Fascinated by this special fish, whom he names Ponyo, he takes it with him. Events force him to throw the fish back into the sea. Ponyo, who has metamorphosed into a little girl, has fallen in love with Sôsuke and wants to see him again at all costs. To do so, she must escape the clutches of her father, a sorcerer living underwater, at the risk of causing a natural disaster.

– 16:30-17:30: WORKSHOP The fresco of the seas

The richness of the seabed awaits your unveiling! Draw inspiration from the fossils discovered on the hill and the marine animals in Ponyo to create your own universe.

An activity organized with Interfilm and Studio Ghibli

L’événement Cité Des Paysages Cinéma en famille Ponyo sur la falaise Saxon-Sion a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OT DU PAYS DU SAINTOIS