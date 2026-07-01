UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · La Grand-Combe

Concert : “2 copains”, Place Jean-Jaurès, La Grand-Combe

jeudi 16 juillet 2026 · Place Jean-Jaurès · La Grand-Combe

Concert : “2 copains”, Place Jean-Jaurès, La Grand-Combe

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 16 juillet 2026
Fin
jeudi 16 juillet 2026
Lieu
Place Jean-Jaurès
Adresse
Place Jean-Jaurès, 30110 La Grand-Combe
Ville
30110 La Grand-Combe
Département
Gard
Tarif
Gratuit

Concert : “2 copains” Jeudi 16 juillet, 21h00 Place Jean-Jaurès Gard

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-16T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-16T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-16T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-16T23:30:00+02:00

Place Jean-Jaurès Place Jean-Jaurès, 30110 La Grand-Combe La Grand-Combe 30110 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 07 27 64 52 »}]
Brandon & Byllel : un duo, deux voix, une énergie sans frontières.

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