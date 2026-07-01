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AGENDA · La Grand-Combe

Concert “Elo & the Gritty Hops”, Espace Frida Kahlo, La Grand-Combe

jeudi 9 juillet 2026 · Espace Frida Kahlo · La Grand-Combe

Concert “Elo & the Gritty Hops”, Espace Frida Kahlo, La Grand-Combe

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 9 juillet 2026
Fin
jeudi 9 juillet 2026
Lieu
Espace Frida Kahlo
Adresse
1 rue des Tuileries, 30110 La Grand-Combe
Ville
30110 La Grand-Combe
Département
Gard
Tarif
Gratuit

Concert “Elo & the Gritty Hops” Jeudi 9 juillet, 21h00 Espace Frida Kahlo Gard

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-09T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-09T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-09T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-09T23:30:00+02:00

Espace Frida Kahlo 1 rue des Tuileries, 30110 La Grand-Combe La Grand-Combe 30110 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 07 27 64 52 »}]
Soul, jazz, rhythm’n blues et gospel.

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