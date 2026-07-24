Concert 500 Voix pour Johnny Maxéville
samedi 6 février 2027 · Maxéville
Informations pratiques
Maxéville
Concert 500 Voix pour Johnny
Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
65
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2027-02-06 20:00:00
fin : 2027-02-06 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2027-02-06
Dix ans après sa disparition, la légende du rock français continue de faire vibrer les cœurs.
En 2027, 15 000 choristes venus de toute la France uniront leurs voix pour un hommage inédit à Johnny Hallyday. Une tournée exceptionnelle traversera les plus grandes salles du pays, avec des concerts organisés dans tous les Zéniths de France ainsi qu’à l’Accor Arena de Paris-Bercy.
Dans chaque ville, près de 500 choristes monteront sur scène pour faire résonner les plus grands succès de Johnny, accompagnés de musiciens et d’artistes invités. Un spectacle grandiose, chargé d’émotion, qui rassemblera plusieurs générations autour de l’œuvre de celui qui reste, plus que jamais, l’idole des Français.
Un rendez-vous unique, populaire et fédérateur, pour célébrer la musique, le partage et l’héritage intemporel de Johnny Hallyday.Tout public
65 .
Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 26 97 84 43
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English :
Ten years after his passing, the French rock legend continues to touch people’s hearts.
In 2027, 15,000 backup singers from all over France will join their voices in an unprecedented tribute to Johnny Hallyday. An extraordinary tour will take in the country’s largest venues, with concerts held at all the Zeniths across France as well as at the Accor Arena in Paris-Bercy.
In each city, nearly 500 choir members will take the stage to perform Johnny’s greatest hits, accompanied by musicians and guest artists. A spectacular, emotionally charged show that will bring together several generations to celebrate the work of the man who remains, more than ever, the idol of the French people.
A unique, popular, and unifying event to celebrate music, togetherness, and the timeless legacy of Johnny Hallyday.
L’événement Concert 500 Voix pour Johnny Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par DESTINATION NANCY
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