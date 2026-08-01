Informations pratiques

Vinça

CONCERT À VINÇA

Rue de la Promenade Vinça Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-14 22:00:00

fin : 2026-08-14

Date(s) :

2026-08-14

La commune de Vinça vous convie pour un moment convivial et festif lors d’un bal animé par le groupe Hexagone qui vous propose un show pop rock et variétés.

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Rue de la Promenade Vinça 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 82 13

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The town of Vin%E7a invites you to enjoy a fun and festive evening at a dance featuring the band Hexagone, who will perform a pop-rock and variety show.

L’événement CONCERT À VINÇA Vinça a été mis à jour le 2026-08-05 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO