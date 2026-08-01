CONCERT À VINÇA Vinça
samedi 15 août 2026 · Vinça
Informations pratiques
Vinça
CONCERT À VINÇA
Rue de la Promenade Vinça Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 22:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14
Date(s) :
2026-08-14
La commune de Vinça vous convie pour un moment convivial et festif lors d’un bal animé par le groupe Hexagone qui vous propose un show pop rock et variétés.
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Rue de la Promenade Vinça 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 82 13
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The town of Vin%E7a invites you to enjoy a fun and festive evening at a dance featuring the band Hexagone, who will perform a pop-rock and variety show.
L’événement CONCERT À VINÇA Vinça a été mis à jour le 2026-08-05 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Vinça (Pyrénées-Orientales)
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- FESTIVAL MUSIQUE ET ORGUE RÉCITAL DE JAVIER ARTIGAS PINA Vinça 23 août 2026
- CONFÉRENCE SUR LE CALENDRIER RÉPUBLICAIN Vinça 25 août 2026