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AGENDA · Vinça

CONCERT À VINÇA Vinça

samedi 15 août 2026 · Vinça

CONCERT À VINÇA Vinça

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 15 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 14 août 2026
Heure de début
22:00:00
Adresse
Rue de la Promenade
Ville
66320 Vinça
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Vinça

CONCERT À VINÇA

Rue de la Promenade Vinça Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 22:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14

Date(s) :
2026-08-14

La commune de Vinça vous convie pour un moment convivial et festif lors d’un bal animé par le groupe Hexagone qui vous propose un show pop rock et variétés.
  .

Rue de la Promenade Vinça 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 82 13 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The town of Vin%E7a invites you to enjoy a fun and festive evening at a dance featuring the band Hexagone, who will perform a pop-rock and variety show.

L’événement CONCERT À VINÇA Vinça a été mis à jour le 2026-08-05 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Vinça (Pyrénées-Orientales)