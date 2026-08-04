CONCERT AU MOULIN D’AUXILLAC LES CHIPEURS Moulin d’Auxillac La Canourgue
vendredi 14 août 2026 · Moulin d'Auxillac · La Canourgue
Informations pratiques
La Canourgue
CONCERT AU MOULIN D’AUXILLAC LES CHIPEURS
Moulin d’Auxillac 1 espace Marcel Proust La Canourgue Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14
Date(s) :
2026-08-14
Le Moulin d’Auxillac accueille Les chipeurs à 19h, Ambiance rock, pop & soul !
Possibilité de restauration sur place.
Informations au 07 60 23 85 14.
Le Moulin d’Auxillac accueille Les chipeurs à 19h, Ambiance rock, pop & soul !
Possibilité de restauration sur place.
Informations au 07 60 23 85 14. .
Moulin d’Auxillac 1 espace Marcel Proust La Canourgue 48500 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 60 23 85 14
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Moulin d’Auxillac welcomes Les Chipeurs at 7 p.m.—rock, pop, and soul vibes!
Food available on site.
For more information, call 07 60 23 85 14.
L’événement CONCERT AU MOULIN D’AUXILLAC LES CHIPEURS La Canourgue a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par 48-OT de l’Aubrac aux Gorges du Tarn
À voir aussi à La Canourgue (Lozère)
- UNE VOIX UN LUTH La Canourgue 4 août 2026
- LES CONCERTS DE L’HEURE D’ORGUE La Canourgue 5 août 2026
- MARCHÉ NOCTURNE DE LA CANOURGUE La Canourgue 6 août 2026
- CONCERT DE NICO BRAVIN AU MOULIN Le Moulin d’Auxillac La Canourgue 7 août 2026
- SOIRÉE SUMMER KITCH La Canourgue 8 août 2026