UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · La Canourgue

CONCERT AU MOULIN D’AUXILLAC LES CHIPEURS Moulin d’Auxillac La Canourgue

vendredi 14 août 2026 · Moulin d'Auxillac · La Canourgue

CONCERT AU MOULIN D’AUXILLAC LES CHIPEURS Moulin d’Auxillac La Canourgue

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 14 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 14 août 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Lieu
Moulin d'Auxillac
Adresse
1 espace Marcel Proust
Ville
48500 La Canourgue
Département
Lozère
Tarif
Demi-journée

La Canourgue

CONCERT AU MOULIN D’AUXILLAC LES CHIPEURS

Moulin d’Auxillac 1 espace Marcel Proust La Canourgue Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14

Date(s) :
2026-08-14

Le Moulin d’Auxillac accueille Les chipeurs à 19h, Ambiance rock, pop & soul !
Possibilité de restauration sur place.
Informations au 07 60 23 85 14.
Le Moulin d’Auxillac accueille Les chipeurs à 19h, Ambiance rock, pop & soul !
Possibilité de restauration sur place.
Informations au 07 60 23 85 14.   .

Moulin d’Auxillac 1 espace Marcel Proust La Canourgue 48500 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 60 23 85 14 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Moulin d’Auxillac welcomes Les Chipeurs at 7 p.m.—rock, pop, and soul vibes!
Food available on site.
For more information, call 07 60 23 85 14.

L’événement CONCERT AU MOULIN D’AUXILLAC LES CHIPEURS La Canourgue a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par 48-OT de l’Aubrac aux Gorges du Tarn

À voir aussi à La Canourgue (Lozère)