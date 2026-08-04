CONCERT AU MOULIN D’AUXILLAC LES CHIPEURS Moulin d’Auxillac La Canourgue

Informations pratiques

La Canourgue

CONCERT AU MOULIN D’AUXILLAC LES CHIPEURS

Moulin d’Auxillac 1 espace Marcel Proust La Canourgue Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-14 19:00:00

fin : 2026-08-14

Date(s) :

2026-08-14

Le Moulin d’Auxillac accueille Les chipeurs à 19h, Ambiance rock, pop & soul !

Possibilité de restauration sur place.

Informations au 07 60 23 85 14.

Le Moulin d’Auxillac accueille Les chipeurs à 19h, Ambiance rock, pop & soul !

Possibilité de restauration sur place.

Informations au 07 60 23 85 14. .

Moulin d’Auxillac 1 espace Marcel Proust La Canourgue 48500 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 60 23 85 14

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Moulin d’Auxillac welcomes Les Chipeurs at 7 p.m.—rock, pop, and soul vibes!

Food available on site.

For more information, call 07 60 23 85 14.

L’événement CONCERT AU MOULIN D’AUXILLAC LES CHIPEURS La Canourgue a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par 48-OT de l’Aubrac aux Gorges du Tarn