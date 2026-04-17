Concert Bob Log III + Projection Leningrad Cowboys Go America de Aki Kaurismäki La Sirène La Rochelle
Concert Bob Log III + Projection Leningrad Cowboys Go America de Aki Kaurismäki La Sirène La Rochelle vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
La Rochelle
Concert Bob Log III + Projection Leningrad Cowboys Go America de Aki Kaurismäki
La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03 20:00:00
fin : 2026-07-03
Date(s) :
2026-07-03
Il porte lui aussi des santiags, fait un raffut d’enfer, incarne le rock’n’roll dans toute sa démesure et son fun Bob Log III.
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La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62 contact@la-sirene.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
He, too, wears cowboy boots, makes a hell of a racket and embodies rock?n?roll in all its excess and fun: Bob Log III.
L’événement Concert Bob Log III + Projection Leningrad Cowboys Go America de Aki Kaurismäki La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par Nous La Rochelle
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