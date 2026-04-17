Concert Bob Log III + Projection Leningrad Cowboys Go America de Aki Kaurismäki La Sirène La Rochelle

La Rochelle

Concert Bob Log III + Projection Leningrad Cowboys Go America de Aki Kaurismäki

La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03 20:00:00

fin : 2026-07-03

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Il porte lui aussi des santiags, fait un raffut d’enfer, incarne le rock’n’roll dans toute sa démesure et son fun Bob Log III.

.

La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62 contact@la-sirene.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

He, too, wears cowboy boots, makes a hell of a racket and embodies rock?n?roll in all its excess and fun: Bob Log III.

L’événement Concert Bob Log III + Projection Leningrad Cowboys Go America de Aki Kaurismäki La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par Nous La Rochelle