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CONCERT CHORAL BACH ET SES AMIS ÉGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION Bagnères-de-Luchon

CONCERT CHORAL BACH ET SES AMIS ÉGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 4 juillet 2026.

Lieu : ÉGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L'ASSOMPTION

Adresse : 7 Avenue Carnot

Ville : 31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : samedi 4 juillet 2026

Fin : dimanche 5 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif :

Bagnères-de-Luchon

CONCERT CHORAL BACH ET SES AMIS

ÉGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION 7 Avenue Carnot Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-04 20:30:00
fin : 2026-07-04 22:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-04

Erwan Letertre est l’organiste titulaire du Grand Orgue Bagnères-de-Luchon.
Direction Jeanne Bardin
Orgue Erwann Le Tertre
Avec la participation de Wilfried ABO et certains choristes luchonnais.   .

ÉGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION 7 Avenue Carnot Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   contact@petitefugue.fr

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English :

Erwan Letertre is the titular organist of the Grand Orgue Bagnères-de-Luchon.

L’événement CONCERT CHORAL BACH ET SES AMIS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)