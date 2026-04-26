CONCERT CHORAL BACH ET SES AMIS ÉGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

CONCERT CHORAL BACH ET SES AMIS

ÉGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION 7 Avenue Carnot Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-04 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-04 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-04

Erwan Letertre est l’organiste titulaire du Grand Orgue Bagnères-de-Luchon.

Direction Jeanne Bardin

Orgue Erwann Le Tertre

Avec la participation de Wilfried ABO et certains choristes luchonnais. .

ÉGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION 7 Avenue Carnot Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@petitefugue.fr

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English :

Erwan Letertre is the titular organist of the Grand Orgue Bagnères-de-Luchon.

L’événement CONCERT CHORAL BACH ET SES AMIS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE