CONCERT CHORAL BACH ET SES AMIS ÉGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION Bagnères-de-Luchon
CONCERT CHORAL BACH ET SES AMIS ÉGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 4 juillet 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
CONCERT CHORAL BACH ET SES AMIS
ÉGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION 7 Avenue Carnot Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-04 20:30:00
fin : 2026-07-04 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-04
Erwan Letertre est l’organiste titulaire du Grand Orgue Bagnères-de-Luchon.
Direction Jeanne Bardin
Orgue Erwann Le Tertre
Avec la participation de Wilfried ABO et certains choristes luchonnais. .
ÉGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION 7 Avenue Carnot Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@petitefugue.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Erwan Letertre is the titular organist of the Grand Orgue Bagnères-de-Luchon.
L’événement CONCERT CHORAL BACH ET SES AMIS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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