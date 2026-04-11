Concert Cordovas + Gavin Kattesh (Nashville USA) Studio MicroClimat Épinal

Épinal

Concert Cordovas + Gavin Kattesh (Nashville USA)

Studio MicroClimat 20 bis Quai de Dogneville Épinal Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-10 18:00:00

fin : 2026-05-10 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-10

Cordovas est un groupe d’Americana rock de Nashville. Leur style mélange harmonies soul, écriture poétique et improvisation, et a souvent été comparé à The Band, Grateful Dead et Crosby, Stills & Nash. Avec leur cinquième album studio, Back to Life, le groupe affirme encore plus son identité un son solide, fidèle aux traditions importantes, et une volonté d’être reconnu pour ce qu’il est.

Avec ce nouvel album, le groupe veut aussi mieux structurer sa carrière. Après des années à écrire, tourner et perfectionner sa musique, ils pensent que ce disque peut les faire passer à un nouveau niveau. Ils ont travaillé autant sur les chansons que sur la façon de les lancer. Le résultat un album qui montre toute leur qualité et prépare un futur à la hauteur de leur ambition, tout en restant fidèles à leurs valeurs et au travail bien fait.

Gavin Kattesh est un auteur-compositeur originaire de la campagne de l’est du Tennessee, ce qui transparaît dans la simplicité directe de ses chansons.

Depuis son adolescence, il recherche des chansons qui vont droit au but, faciles à définir et encore plus faciles à jouer. Sur scène, Kattesh interprète ses chansons de la même manière qu’il s’approche du bar ou franchit la porte avec intentionnalité.

Ouverture des portes 18h00Tout public

10 .

Studio MicroClimat 20 bis Quai de Dogneville Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 72 01 23 07

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Cordovas is an Americana rock band from Nashville. Their style blends soulful harmonies, poetic songwriting and improvisation, and has often been compared to The Band, Grateful Dead and Crosby, Stills & Nash. With their fifth studio album, Back to Life, the band further asserts their identity: a solid sound, faithful to important traditions, and a willingness to be recognized for what they are.

With this new album, the band also wants to better structure its career. After years of writing, touring and perfecting their music, they feel this album can take them to a new level. They worked as much on the songs as on the way they launched them. The result: an album that shows their quality and paves the way for a future worthy of their ambition, while remaining true to their values and a job well done.

Gavin Kattesh is a songwriter from rural East Tennessee, and this is reflected in the straightforward simplicity of his songs.

Ever since he was a teenager, he’s been looking for songs that are straight to the point, easy to define and even easier to play. On stage, Kattesh performs his songs the same way he approaches the bar or walks through the door: with intentionality.

Doors open: 6pm

L’événement Concert Cordovas + Gavin Kattesh (Nashville USA) Épinal a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION