AGENDA · Perpignan
CONCERT DE CARILLON Perpignan
samedi 10 octobre 2026 · Perpignan
Informations pratiques
Perpignan
CONCERT DE CARILLON
1 Rue de l’Horloge Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-10 11:00:00
fin : 2026-10-10
Date(s) :
2026-10-10
Parvis de l’église St Jean-Le-Vieux
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1 Rue de l’Horloge Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 30 30 carillon.perpignan@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
?The plaza in front of the St. Jean-Le-Vieux Church
L’événement CONCERT DE CARILLON Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME
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