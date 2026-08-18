Informations pratiques

Perpignan

CONCERT DE CARILLON

1 Rue de l’Horloge Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-05-06 10:30:00

fin : 2027-05-06 11:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-05-06

Parvis de l’église St Jean-Le-Vieux

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1 Rue de l’Horloge Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 30 30 carillon.perpignan@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

?The plaza in front of the St. Jean-Le-Vieux Church

L’événement CONCERT DE CARILLON Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME