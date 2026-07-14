Concert Glenn’s Swing Orchestra Yutz

Informations pratiques

Yutz

Concert Glenn’s Swing Orchestra

126 rue de la République Yutz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-10-10 20:30:00

fin : 2026-10-10

Date(s) :

2026-10-10

Spectacle Frank Sinatra

Pour ses 80 ans, l’Harmonie Municipale de Yutz vous propose un spectacle composé de musiciens passionnés de Swing. Cette formation restitue les airs les plus célèbres qui perpétuent le succès des orchestres de Jazz des années 30-40. Glenn Miller et les années swing.

Les grands standards des Big Bands de Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Benny Goodman, Bennie Moten, Duke Ellington, Fletcher Henderson, Count Basie sont dans toutes les oreilles, toutes les mémoires.

Outre le fait de faire partager bonheur et émotion à son public, c’est en uniforme militaire galonné et casquette d’officier que le Glenn’s Swing Orchestra vous propose de revivre cette musique éternelle.

Exposition photos de l’association Déclic Cat et de photos d’archives dans le hall.Tout public

10 .

126 rue de la République Yutz 57970 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 56 14 15 lamphy@mairie-yutz.fr

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English :

Frank Sinatra Show

To celebrate its 80th anniversary, the Yutz Municipal Band presents a show featuring musicians who are passionate about swing. This ensemble brings to life the most famous tunes that continue the legacy of the jazz orchestras of the 1930s and 1940s—Glenn Miller and the Swing Era.

The great standards of the big bands led by Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Benny Goodman, Bennie Moten, Duke Ellington, Fletcher Henderson, and Count Basie are familiar to everyone’s ears and etched in everyone’s memory.

In addition to sharing joy and emotion with its audience, the Glenn’s Swing Orchestra invites you to relive this timeless music while dressed in military uniforms with braiding and officer’s caps.

A photo exhibition by the “D%E9clic Cat” association and archival photos will be on display in the lobby.

L’événement Concert Glenn’s Swing Orchestra Yutz a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME