Concert Goliath & Back and Forth, Alma Rechtman Chaillac
Concert Goliath & Back and Forth, Alma Rechtman Chaillac dimanche 26 avril 2026.
Chaillac
Concert Goliath & Back and Forth, Alma Rechtman
Rue des quatre chemins Chaillac Indre
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 15 EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2026-04-26 17:00:00
fin : 2026-04-26
Date(s) :
2026-04-26
Nouvel évènement de la FauV, scène itinérante de musiques actuelles dans l’Indre.
Rendez-vous pour un double concert qui explore une nouvelle esthétique de la musique actuelle !
Goliath & Back and Forth, deux groupes indriens, proposeront une nouvelle formule en sextet, fruit d’un travail mené lors d’une résidence de création.
Alma Rechtman, poétesse, chanteuse et artiste prolifique, vous fera découvrir un univers intime, où s’entremêle joie, amour, solitude et colère douce. 10 .
Rue des quatre chemins Chaillac 36310 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
New event from FauV, Indre’s touring contemporary music scene.
L’événement Concert Goliath & Back and Forth, Alma Rechtman Chaillac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par Destination Brenne
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