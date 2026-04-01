Chaillac

Concert Goliath & Back and Forth, Alma Rechtman

Rue des quatre chemins Chaillac Indre

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 15 EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-04-26 17:00:00

fin : 2026-04-26

Date(s) :

2026-04-26

Nouvel évènement de la FauV, scène itinérante de musiques actuelles dans l’Indre.

Rendez-vous pour un double concert qui explore une nouvelle esthétique de la musique actuelle !

Goliath & Back and Forth, deux groupes indriens, proposeront une nouvelle formule en sextet, fruit d’un travail mené lors d’une résidence de création.

Alma Rechtman, poétesse, chanteuse et artiste prolifique, vous fera découvrir un univers intime, où s’entremêle joie, amour, solitude et colère douce. 10 .

Rue des quatre chemins Chaillac 36310 Indre Centre-Val de Loire

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

New event from FauV, Indre’s touring contemporary music scene.

L’événement Concert Goliath & Back and Forth, Alma Rechtman Chaillac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par Destination Brenne