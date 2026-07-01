UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Bourg-de-Péage

Concert Gospel jazz variété Espace Le Phare Bourg-de-Péage

samedi 11 juillet 2026 · Espace Le Phare · Bourg-de-Péage

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 11 juillet 2026
Fin
samedi 11 juillet 2026
Heure de début
17:00:00
Lieu
Espace Le Phare
Adresse
125 Allée du Verdon
Ville
26300 Bourg-de-Péage
Département
Drôme
Tarif

Bourg-de-Péage

Concert Gospel jazz variété

Espace Le Phare 125 Allée du Verdon Bourg-de-Péage Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-11 17:00:00
fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :
2026-07-11

Le Duo Indigo vous propose un concert de gospel et jazz variété suivi d’une petite collation. Venez nombreux !
  .

Espace Le Phare 125 Allée du Verdon Bourg-de-Péage 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes   infos@eglise-eev.com

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English :

The Indigo Duo invites you to a concert featuring a variety of gospel and jazz music, followed by light refreshments. We hope to see many of you there!

L’événement Concert Gospel jazz variété Bourg-de-Péage a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par Valence Romans Tourisme

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