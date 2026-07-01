Concert Gospel jazz variété Espace Le Phare Bourg-de-Péage

Informations pratiques

Bourg-de-Péage

Concert Gospel jazz variété

Espace Le Phare 125 Allée du Verdon Bourg-de-Péage Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-11 17:00:00

fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :

2026-07-11

Le Duo Indigo vous propose un concert de gospel et jazz variété suivi d’une petite collation. Venez nombreux !

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Espace Le Phare 125 Allée du Verdon Bourg-de-Péage 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes infos@eglise-eev.com

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English :

The Indigo Duo invites you to a concert featuring a variety of gospel and jazz music, followed by light refreshments. We hope to see many of you there!

L’événement Concert Gospel jazz variété Bourg-de-Péage a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par Valence Romans Tourisme