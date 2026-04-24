Concert JePH MJC Etoile Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Concert JePH

MJC Etoile 14 Rue d’Amsterdam Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-05-28 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-28 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-28

Chanteur du groupe Tournée Générale pendant 15 ans, JePh se lance en solo dans un univers plus intimiste, laissant une grande place aux mots et à l’interprétation. De la chanson sculptée dans le marbre de nos grands auteurs, à la lisière de la poésie… et le verbe haut !

Tantôt introspectif, tantôt revendicatif mais toujours dans l’émotion et avec une immense sensibilité un combat humain, bien singulier et qui fait écho, renvoie aux maux de notre époque… De la santé mentale d’un homme à celle d’un pays. Plus qu’un concert, une aventure humaine.

Ainsi, poète de comptoir, slameur au piano, chanteur sans micro, JePh sort les mots des tripes et vient les faire résonner direct au bistrot, sort la poésie du musée pour la faire résonner dans la vraie vie.

C’est Brel, Ferré, Renaud en références, c’est du concentré, du pur jus, ça réveille les neurones et ça vient foutre une bonne claque à la morosité ambiante.

Billetterie en ligne, ou sur place le jour même à partir de 20h.

Tarif adhérent Mahicha et MJC Etoile. Tarif réduit pour les étudiants, demandeurs d’emploi et RSA. Gratuité pour les moins de 18 ans.Tout public

15 .

MJC Etoile 14 Rue d’Amsterdam Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 55 53 35 contact@mjc-etoile.org

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Singer with the group Tournée Générale for 15 years, JePh now embarks on a solo career in a more intimate universe, leaving plenty of room for words and interpretation. Songs sculpted in the marble of our great songwriters, on the edge of poetry… and the verb high!

Sometimes introspective, sometimes demanding, but always emotional and immensely sensitive: a singular human struggle that echoes and reflects the ills of our times? From the mental health of one man to that of a country. More than a concert, a human adventure.

A poet at the bar, a slammer at the piano, a singer without a microphone, JePh takes words out of his guts and makes them resonate directly in the bistro, taking poetry out of the museum and making it resonate in real life.

It’s Brel, Ferré, Renaud in references, it’s concentrated, it’s pure juice, it wakes up the neurons and it comes to put a good slap to the ambient moroseness.

Tickets available online, or on the day from 8pm.

Member price for Mahicha and MJC Etoile. Reduced rate for students, jobseekers and RSA. Free admission for under-18s.

L’événement Concert JePH Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par DESTINATION NANCY