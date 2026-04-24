Théâtre-Débat Il ne faut pas confondre la radiothérapie avec un coucher de soleil Ferme du Charmois Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Théâtre-Débat Il ne faut pas confondre la radiothérapie avec un coucher de soleil

Ferme du Charmois Allée Jean Legras Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-30 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

Dans le cadre du mois de Mai en gris, le mois de sensibilisation aux tumeurs cérébrales, le laboratoire de recherche CRAN présente au grand public ses travaux sur les glioblastomes à travers un théâtre-débat original joué par la Compagnie Impavide.

Plongez dans l’histoire d’un couple confronté à la maladie et explorez, avec eux, leur parcours à travers les doutes, les questionnements et les bouleversements dans leur vie quotidienne.

Du diagnostic aux thérapies innovantes, cette création propose un regard accessible sur la recherche autour du cancer du cerveau et aborde ce sujet délicat avec finesse et justesse.

Si le couple porte le volet humain de la maladie, il est accompagné par leur médecin ; personnage à la personnalité… atypique, leur apportant (à sa manière) son soutien ainsi que les éclairages cliniques et scientifiques sur les progrès récents des thérapies par rayonnements pour le traitement des tumeurs cérébrales. Dans cette œuvre originale, où humour et émotions se croisent, les comédiens offrent une vue d’ensemble du cancer du cerveau, des premiers signes d’alerte aux techniques les plus novatrice en passant par la recherche exploratoire et les études précliniques.

Une pièce co-écrite par Joël Daouk, ingénieur de recherche CNRS au CRAN et Amélie Aubertin, de la Compagnie Impavide.

Cet événement est organisé par le CRAN avec le soutien du CNRS Centre-Est.

Accès par la rue Gabriel Péri.Adultes

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Ferme du Charmois Allée Jean Legras Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 80 10

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English :

As part of Mai en gris, the month to raise awareness of brain tumors, the CRAN research laboratory presents its work on glioblastomas to the general public through an original theater-debate performed by Compagnie Impavide.

Immerse yourself in the story of a couple confronted with the disease and explore, with them, their journey through doubts, questioning and upheavals in their daily lives.

From diagnosis to innovative therapies, this creation offers an accessible look at brain cancer research, tackling this delicate subject with finesse and accuracy.

While the couple bear the human side of the disease, they are accompanied by their doctor, a character with an atypical personality who (in his own way) provides support, as well as clinical and scientific insights into recent advances in radiation therapy for the treatment of brain tumors. In this original work, where humor and emotion meet, the actors offer an overview of brain cancer, from the first warning signs to the most innovative techniques, via exploratory research and preclinical studies.

A play co-written by Joël Daouk, CNRS research engineer at CRAN, and Amélie Aubertin, from Compagnie Impavide.

This event is organized by CRAN with the support of CNRS Centre-Est.

Access via rue Gabriel Péri.

L’événement Théâtre-Débat Il ne faut pas confondre la radiothérapie avec un coucher de soleil Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par DESTINATION NANCY