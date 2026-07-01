Informations pratiques

Giffaumont-Champaubert

Concert LES COMPAGNONS DE POLO

Station Nautique Giffaumont-Champaubert Marne

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Entrée libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-10 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-10

Date(s) :

2026-07-10

LES COMPAGNONS DE POLO en concert à l’occasion des marchés de l’été à 19h

Trio rock mêlant accordéon, guitare et chant.Tout public

LES COMPAGNONS DE POLO en concert à l’occasion des marchés de l’été à 19h

Trio rock mêlant accordéon, guitare et chant. .

Station Nautique Giffaumont-Champaubert 51290 Marne Grand Est +33 3 26 72 62 80

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English : Concert LES COMPAGNONS DE POLO

LES COMPAGNONS DE POLO in concert during the summer markets at 7 p.m.

A rock trio combining accordion, guitar, and vocals.

L’événement Concert LES COMPAGNONS DE POLO Giffaumont-Champaubert a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par Office de Tourisme du Lac du Der en Champagne