Châteaudun

Concert Miss Mandy

Les Grands Moulins Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-17 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-17

Date(s) :

2026-07-17

Pour bien réussir son swing pétillant, Miss Mandy accorde les ingrédients d’une soirée festive. Une batterie bien relevée, un piano à feu vif, une pincée d’harmonica et des solos de guitare battus au fouet.

En fonction de la météo, le concert pourra être déplacer au théâtre de Châteaudun. .

Les Grands Moulins Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire

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English :

To pull off her lively swing, Miss Mandy blends the ingredients for a festive evening. Spicy drumming, a piano played at full throttle, a pinch of harmonica, and guitar solos whipped up to perfection.

L’événement Concert Miss Mandy Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN