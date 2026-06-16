Concert Miss Mandy Châteaudun
Concert Miss Mandy Châteaudun vendredi 17 juillet 2026.
Châteaudun
Concert Miss Mandy
Les Grands Moulins Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-17 20:30:00
fin : 2026-07-17
Date(s) :
2026-07-17
Pour bien réussir son swing pétillant, Miss Mandy accorde les ingrédients d’une soirée festive. Une batterie bien relevée, un piano à feu vif, une pincée d’harmonica et des solos de guitare battus au fouet.
En fonction de la météo, le concert pourra être déplacer au théâtre de Châteaudun. .
Les Grands Moulins Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire
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English :
To pull off her lively swing, Miss Mandy blends the ingredients for a festive evening. Spicy drumming, a piano played at full throttle, a pinch of harmonica, and guitar solos whipped up to perfection.
L’événement Concert Miss Mandy Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN
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