Concert Sergio pianiste et Nina Morato La Guinguette de Château-Chalon Château-Chalon
Concert Sergio pianiste et Nina Morato La Guinguette de Château-Chalon Château-Chalon vendredi 31 juillet 2026.
Château-Chalon
Concert Sergio pianiste et Nina Morato La Guinguette de Château-Chalon
Parking de la tour Château-Chalon Jura
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31 17:00:00
fin : 2026-07-31 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-31
Concert Sergio pianiste et Nina Morato
Guinguette ouverte de 17h à 22h .
Parking de la tour Château-Chalon 39210 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 12 60 22 91
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concert Sergio pianiste et Nina Morato La Guinguette de Château-Chalon
L’événement Concert Sergio pianiste et Nina Morato La Guinguette de Château-Chalon Château-Chalon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par Office de Tourisme JurAbsolu
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