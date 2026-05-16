Aucun

Concert The dead man & the bigourdan au food-truck La Po’potes

Food Truck La Po’Potes AUCUN Aucun Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-06 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-06 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-06

La Po’Potes c’est un esprit guinguette, un foodtruck immobile vintage, avec une belle terrasse vue sur les montagnes, qui propose une cuisine entièrement artisanale avec des produits frais et locaux.

Concert The dead man & the bigourdan , Dirty Folk Bigourdan !

– Buvette et restauration au food-truck.

– Concert gratuit, chapeau à disposition sur le bar pour participer selon votre budget.

– Renseignements et réservation par SMS ou WhatsApp au 06 79 15 48 15. .

Food Truck La Po’Potes AUCUN Aucun 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 79 15 48 15 lapopotes65@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

La Po’Potes has the spirit of a guinguette, an immobile vintage foodtruck, with a beautiful terrace overlooking the mountains, offering home-style cooking using fresh, local produce.

Concert The dead man & the bigourdan , Dirty Folk Bigourdan!

L’événement Concert The dead man & the bigourdan au food-truck La Po’potes Aucun a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par Agence Touristique des vallées de Gavarnie|CDT65