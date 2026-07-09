UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Maxéville

Concert The U2 Expérience Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville

samedi 20 mars 2027 · Zénith du Grand Nancy · Maxéville

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 20 mars 2027
Fin
samedi 20 mars 2027
Heure de début
20:00:00
Lieu
Zénith du Grand Nancy
Adresse
Rue du Zénith
Ville
54320 Maxéville
Département
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif
42 Tarif de base plein tarif

Maxéville

Concert The U2 Expérience

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
42
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2027-03-20 20:00:00
fin : 2027-03-20 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2027-03-20

The U2 Experience est bien plus qu’un hommage au légendaire groupe irlandais. C’est une expérience immersive qui transporte le public au cœur des concerts mythiques de U2. Tout public
42  .

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The U2 Experience is much more than just a tribute to the legendary Irish band. It is an immersive experience that transports the audience to the heart of U2’s legendary concerts.%A0

L’événement Concert The U2 Expérience Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY

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