Concert The U2 Expérience Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville
samedi 20 mars 2027 · Zénith du Grand Nancy · Maxéville
Informations pratiques
Maxéville
Concert The U2 Expérience
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
42
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2027-03-20 20:00:00
fin : 2027-03-20 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2027-03-20
The U2 Experience est bien plus qu’un hommage au légendaire groupe irlandais. C’est une expérience immersive qui transporte le public au cœur des concerts mythiques de U2. Tout public
42 .
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27
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English :
The U2 Experience is much more than just a tribute to the legendary Irish band. It is an immersive experience that transports the audience to the heart of U2’s legendary concerts.%A0
L’événement Concert The U2 Expérience Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY
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