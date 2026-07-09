Concert The U2 Expérience Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville

Informations pratiques

Maxéville

Concert The U2 Expérience

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

42

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2027-03-20 20:00:00

fin : 2027-03-20 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-03-20

The U2 Experience est bien plus qu’un hommage au légendaire groupe irlandais. C’est une expérience immersive qui transporte le public au cœur des concerts mythiques de U2. Tout public

42 .

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27

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English :

The U2 Experience is much more than just a tribute to the legendary Irish band. It is an immersive experience that transports the audience to the heart of U2’s legendary concerts.%A0

L’événement Concert The U2 Expérience Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY