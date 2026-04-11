Concert Tropical Fuck Storm Les Trinitaires Metz

Metz

Concert Tropical Fuck Storm

Les Trinitaires 12 Rue des Trinitaires Metz Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-06-14 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-06-14

Notre groupe d’acid punk disco post-apocalyptique préféré est de retour !

Formés en 2018 par plusieurs ex-membres de The Drones, les Australiens de Tropical Fuck Storm fusionnent à très haute température art-rock, acid-punk et noise-rock. Avec cinq albums à son actif, le groupe révèle cependant son essence en live. Venez vibrer au rythme des guitaristes Gareth Liddiard et Erica Dunn, ressentir les lignes de basse de Fiona Kitschin et vous émerveiller devant la batterie époustouflante de Lauren Hammel. Préparez-vous à une décharge d’énergie chaotique dont vous sortirez chancelants, sonnés, mais ravis. Henry est un être différent qui réconforte son supplément d’âme dans la littérature. Quand il met en musique ses propres mots et démons, cet auto-proclamé crooner de l’apocalypse déclenche sourires et larmes avec la candeur d’un enfant et la noirceur d’un adulte abimé. Dimi Dero, multi-instrumentiste énervé, mais sensible, l’accompagne en laborantin foutraque frappé de fièvre tropicale (Fuck Storm).Adultes

.

Les Trinitaires 12 Rue des Trinitaires Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 74 16 16

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Our favorite post-apocalyptic acid punk disco band is back!

Formed in 2018 by several ex-members of The Drones, Australians Tropical Fuck Storm fuse art-rock, acid-punk and noise-rock at very high temperatures. With five albums to their credit, the band reveals its essence live. Come and vibrate to the rhythm of guitarists Gareth Liddiard and Erica Dunn, feel the bass lines of Fiona Kitschin and marvel at the breathtaking drumming of Lauren Hammel. Prepare yourself for a chaotic discharge of energy from which you’ll emerge staggering, stunned, but delighted. Henry is a different person who finds comfort in literature. When he sets his own words and demons to music, this self-proclaimed crooner of the apocalypse triggers smiles and tears with the candor of a child and the darkness of a damaged adult. Dimi Dero, an angry but sensitive multi-instrumentalist, accompanies him as a crazy laboratory technician stricken with tropical fever (Fuck Storm).

L’événement Concert Tropical Fuck Storm Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ