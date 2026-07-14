Concert Vianney Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville

Informations pratiques

Maxéville

Concert Vianney

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

45

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Samedi 2027-04-02 20:00:00

fin : 2027-04-02 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-04-02 2027-04-03

Après 5 années sans tourner entre projets pour d’autres, album de duos, construction d’un refuge, écriture et silence choisi Vianney remonte sur scène.Tout public

45 .

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27

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English :

After five years away from performing—spent working on projects for others, recording a duet album, building a cabin, writing, and enjoying some well-deserved quiet time—Vianney is returning to the stage.

L’événement Concert Vianney Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-14 par DESTINATION NANCY