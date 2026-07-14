UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Maxéville

Concert Vianney Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville

vendredi 2 avril 2027 · Zénith du Grand Nancy · Maxéville

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 2 avril 2027
Fin
samedi 3 avril 2027
Heure de début
20:00:00
Lieu
Zénith du Grand Nancy
Adresse
Rue du Zénith
Ville
54320 Maxéville
Département
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif
45 Tarif de base plein tarif

Maxéville

Concert Vianney

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
45
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Samedi 2027-04-02 20:00:00
fin : 2027-04-02 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2027-04-02 2027-04-03

Après 5 années sans tourner entre projets pour d’autres, album de duos, construction d’un refuge, écriture et silence choisi Vianney remonte sur scène.Tout public
45  .

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

After five years away from performing—spent working on projects for others, recording a duet album, building a cabin, writing, and enjoying some well-deserved quiet time—Vianney is returning to the stage.

L’événement Concert Vianney Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-14 par DESTINATION NANCY

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