Concert Vianney Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville
vendredi 2 avril 2027 · Zénith du Grand Nancy · Maxéville
Informations pratiques
Maxéville
Concert Vianney
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
45
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Samedi 2027-04-02 20:00:00
fin : 2027-04-02 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2027-04-02 2027-04-03
Après 5 années sans tourner entre projets pour d’autres, album de duos, construction d’un refuge, écriture et silence choisi Vianney remonte sur scène.Tout public
45 .
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
After five years away from performing—spent working on projects for others, recording a duet album, building a cabin, writing, and enjoying some well-deserved quiet time—Vianney is returning to the stage.
L’événement Concert Vianney Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-14 par DESTINATION NANCY
À voir aussi à Maxéville (Meurthe-et-Moselle)
- VISITE DE LA STATION DE TRAITEMENT DES EAUX USÉES DE LA MÉTROPOLE DU GRAND NANCY (À MAXÉVILLE – 54), Station d’épuration de Nancy Métropole, Maxéville 19 septembre 2026
- Concert Mania The Abba Tribute Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville 25 septembre 2026
- PATRICK BRUEL ZENITH DE NANCY Maxeville 24 octobre 2026
- MICHELE LAROQUE ET KAD MERAD – ZENITH DE NANCY Maxeville 14 novembre 2026
- Spectacle, représentation Michèle Laroque & Kad Merad L’Âge Bête Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville 14 novembre 2026