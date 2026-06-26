Phalsbourg

Concert Will Barber

Place d’Armes Phalsbourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-07-30 22:00:00

fin : 2026-07-30

Date(s) :

2026-07-30

Festival de Théâtre de Phalsbourg Avec un style Old School, Will Barber crée un univers musical innovant teinté de rock, de blues et de country, qu’il nomme lui-même le New Roots . Concert gratuit.Tout public

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Place d’Armes Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 24 42 42 afec57370@gmail.com

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English :

Phalsbourg Theater Festival With an old-school style, Will Barber creates an innovative musical world infused with rock, blues, and country—a genre he himself calls New Roots. Free concert.

L’événement Concert Will Barber Phalsbourg a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG