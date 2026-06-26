Concert Will Barber Phalsbourg
Concert Will Barber Phalsbourg vendredi 31 juillet 2026.
Phalsbourg
Concert Will Barber
Place d’Armes Phalsbourg Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-07-30 22:00:00
fin : 2026-07-30
Date(s) :
2026-07-30
Festival de Théâtre de Phalsbourg Avec un style Old School, Will Barber crée un univers musical innovant teinté de rock, de blues et de country, qu’il nomme lui-même le New Roots . Concert gratuit.Tout public
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Place d’Armes Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 24 42 42 afec57370@gmail.com
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English :
Phalsbourg Theater Festival With an old-school style, Will Barber creates an innovative musical world infused with rock, blues, and country—a genre he himself calls New Roots. Free concert.
L’événement Concert Will Barber Phalsbourg a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG
À voir aussi à Phalsbourg (Moselle)
- Concert Le Grôs Tour Phalsbourg 3 août 2026