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Concert Will Barber Phalsbourg

Concert Will Barber Phalsbourg vendredi 31 juillet 2026.

Adresse
Place d'Armes
Ville
57370 Phalsbourg
Département
Moselle
Début
vendredi 31 juillet 2026
Fin
jeudi 30 juillet 2026
Heure de début
22:00:00
Tarif
0 Gratuit

Phalsbourg

Concert Will Barber

Place d’Armes Phalsbourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-07-30 22:00:00
fin : 2026-07-30

Date(s) :
2026-07-30

Festival de Théâtre de Phalsbourg Avec un style Old School, Will Barber crée un univers musical innovant teinté de rock, de blues et de country, qu’il nomme lui-même le New Roots . Concert gratuit.Tout public
0  .

Place d’Armes Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 24 42 42  afec57370@gmail.com

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English :

Phalsbourg Theater Festival With an old-school style, Will Barber creates an innovative musical world infused with rock, blues, and country—a genre he himself calls New Roots. Free concert.

L’événement Concert Will Barber Phalsbourg a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG

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