Concerts CHORALE PICA-PICA + TRIO TINTO RempART Alixan

Alixan

Concerts CHORALE PICA-PICA + TRIO TINTO

RempART 9 Boulevard Quiot Alixan Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-08 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-08

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

La Chorale Pica-Pica et le trio Tinto seront en concert et proposerons des chants polyphoniques du monde.

Venez écouter l’âme de ces contrées où la tradition orale est encore bien vivante !

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RempART 9 Boulevard Quiot Alixan 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 87 19 90 95 rempart.alixan@gmail.com

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English : Concerts CHORALE PICA-PICA + TRIO TINTO

The Pica-Pica choir and the Tinto trio will be in concert, performing polyphonic songs from around the world.

Come and listen to the soul of these lands where the oral tradition is still very much alive!

L’événement Concerts CHORALE PICA-PICA + TRIO TINTO Alixan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Valence Romans Tourisme