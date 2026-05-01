Exposition La Femme RempART Alixan
Exposition La Femme RempART Alixan jeudi 7 mai 2026.
Alixan
Exposition La Femme
RempART 9 Boulevard Quiot Alixan Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-07
fin : 2026-05-10
Date(s) :
2026-05-07
Découvrez l’exposition La Femme avec Corinne Baty, Marie-Claude Beck, Virginie Brisson,
Anne Grenier, Daniel Greuzard, Alain Roth, Marjo van der Lee.
Vernissage le vendredi 8 mai à 18h30. Expo visible du 7 au 10 Mai.
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RempART 9 Boulevard Quiot Alixan 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 87 19 90 95 rempart.alixan@gmail.com
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English : Exposition La Femme
Discover the exhibition La Femme with Corinne Baty, Marie-Claude Beck, Virginie Brisson,
Anne Grenier, Daniel Greuzard, Alain Roth, Marjo van der Lee.
Opening on Friday May 8 at 6.30pm. On view from May 7 to 10.
L’événement Exposition La Femme Alixan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par Valence Romans Tourisme
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