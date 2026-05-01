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Exposition La Femme RempART Alixan

Exposition La Femme RempART Alixan jeudi 7 mai 2026.

Lieu : RempART

Adresse : 9 Boulevard Quiot

Ville : 26300 Alixan

Département : Drôme

Début : jeudi 7 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 10 mai 2026

Tarif :

Alixan

Exposition La Femme

RempART 9 Boulevard Quiot Alixan Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-07
fin : 2026-05-10

Date(s) :
2026-05-07

Découvrez l’exposition La Femme avec Corinne Baty, Marie-Claude Beck, Virginie Brisson,
Anne Grenier, Daniel Greuzard, Alain Roth, Marjo van der Lee.

Vernissage le vendredi 8 mai à 18h30. Expo visible du 7 au 10 Mai.
  .

RempART 9 Boulevard Quiot Alixan 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 87 19 90 95  rempart.alixan@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Exposition La Femme

Discover the exhibition La Femme with Corinne Baty, Marie-Claude Beck, Virginie Brisson,
Anne Grenier, Daniel Greuzard, Alain Roth, Marjo van der Lee.

Opening on Friday May 8 at 6.30pm. On view from May 7 to 10.

L’événement Exposition La Femme Alixan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par Valence Romans Tourisme

À voir aussi à Alixan (Drôme)