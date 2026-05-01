Exposition Le bestiaire RempART Alixan

Alixan

Exposition Le bestiaire

RempART 9 Boulevard Quiot Alixan Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-21

fin : 2026-05-24

Date(s) :

2026-05-21

Découvrez l’exposition Le Bestiaire avec Betina Broussaud, Isabelle Dubuis, Mireille Faure,

Philippe Louisgrand, Alain Roth, Marie Sand.



Vernissage le vendredi 22 mai à 18h30.

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RempART 9 Boulevard Quiot Alixan 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 87 19 90 95 rempart.alixan@gmail.com

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English : Exposition Le bestiaire

Discover the exhibition Le Bestiaire with Betina Broussaud, Isabelle Dubuis, Mireille Faure,

Philippe Louisgrand, Alain Roth, Marie Sand.



Opening on Friday, May 22 at 6.30pm.

L’événement Exposition Le bestiaire Alixan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Valence Romans Tourisme