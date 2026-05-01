Exposition Le bestiaire RempART Alixan
Exposition Le bestiaire RempART Alixan jeudi 21 mai 2026.
Alixan
Exposition Le bestiaire
RempART 9 Boulevard Quiot Alixan Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-21
fin : 2026-05-24
Date(s) :
2026-05-21
Découvrez l’exposition Le Bestiaire avec Betina Broussaud, Isabelle Dubuis, Mireille Faure,
Philippe Louisgrand, Alain Roth, Marie Sand.
Vernissage le vendredi 22 mai à 18h30.
.
RempART 9 Boulevard Quiot Alixan 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 87 19 90 95 rempart.alixan@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Exposition Le bestiaire
Discover the exhibition Le Bestiaire with Betina Broussaud, Isabelle Dubuis, Mireille Faure,
Philippe Louisgrand, Alain Roth, Marie Sand.
Opening on Friday, May 22 at 6.30pm.
L’événement Exposition Le bestiaire Alixan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Valence Romans Tourisme
À voir aussi à Alixan (Drôme)
- Atelier d’écriture Entre mots et art RempART Alixan 7 mai 2026
- Exposition La Femme RempART Alixan 7 mai 2026
- Concerts CHORALE PICA-PICA + TRIO TINTO RempART Alixan 8 mai 2026
- MAI A VELO A ALIXAN, Mairie d’Alixan, Alixan 30 mai 2026
- Décrypt’innov #5 : L’Open innovation, Valence Romans Innov, Alixan 4 juin 2026