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Concours de belote Le Saint-Mac Saint-Mihiel

Concours de belote Le Saint-Mac Saint-Mihiel vendredi 8 mai 2026.

Lieu : Le Saint-Mac

Adresse : 28 Rue Notre Dame

Ville : 55300 Saint-Mihiel

Département : Meuse

Début : vendredi 8 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 8 mai 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif : 10 Tarif de base plein tarif

Saint-Mihiel

Concours de belote

Le Saint-Mac 28 Rue Notre Dame Saint-Mihiel Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-08 14:00:00
fin : 2026-05-08

Date(s) :
2026-05-08

Dernier concours de belote de la saison !
Venez passez une après midi dans la bonne humeur et la convivialité autour des cartes !
Inscription obligatoireTout public
10  .

Le Saint-Mac 28 Rue Notre Dame Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 74 97 17 89 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Last belote competition of the season!
Come and spend an afternoon playing cards in a friendly atmosphere!
Registration required

L’événement Concours de belote Saint-Mihiel a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE

À voir aussi à Saint-Mihiel (Meuse)