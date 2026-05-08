Concours de belote Le Saint-Mac Saint-Mihiel

Saint-Mihiel

Concours de belote

Le Saint-Mac 28 Rue Notre Dame Saint-Mihiel Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-08 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-08

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

Dernier concours de belote de la saison !

Venez passez une après midi dans la bonne humeur et la convivialité autour des cartes !

Inscription obligatoireTout public

10 .

Le Saint-Mac 28 Rue Notre Dame Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 74 97 17 89

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Last belote competition of the season!

Come and spend an afternoon playing cards in a friendly atmosphere!

Registration required

L’événement Concours de belote Saint-Mihiel a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE