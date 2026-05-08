Concours de belote Le Saint-Mac Saint-Mihiel
Concours de belote Le Saint-Mac Saint-Mihiel vendredi 8 mai 2026.
Saint-Mihiel
Concours de belote
Le Saint-Mac 28 Rue Notre Dame Saint-Mihiel Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-08 14:00:00
fin : 2026-05-08
Date(s) :
2026-05-08
Dernier concours de belote de la saison !
Venez passez une après midi dans la bonne humeur et la convivialité autour des cartes !
Inscription obligatoireTout public
10 .
Le Saint-Mac 28 Rue Notre Dame Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 74 97 17 89
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Last belote competition of the season!
Come and spend an afternoon playing cards in a friendly atmosphere!
Registration required
L’événement Concours de belote Saint-Mihiel a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE
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