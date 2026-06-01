CONFÉRENCE COMMENT FAIRE TERRITOIRE AVEC LES AUTRES VIVANTS ? Florac Trois Rivières
CONFÉRENCE COMMENT FAIRE TERRITOIRE AVEC LES AUTRES VIVANTS ? Florac Trois Rivières mardi 30 juin 2026.
Florac Trois Rivières
CONFÉRENCE COMMENT FAIRE TERRITOIRE AVEC LES AUTRES VIVANTS ?
9 Rue Célestin Freinet Florac Trois Rivières Lozère
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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-30 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-30 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-30
Conférence grand public Comment faire territoire avec les autres vivants ? Perspectives pour concilier une approche relationnelle et sensible des milieux habités, avec Sophie Gosselin.
Conférence ouverte au public Comment faire territoire avec les autres vivants ? Perspectives pour concilier une approche relationnelle et sensible des milieux habités
Présentation de l’intervenante Sophie Gosselin
Agrégée et docteure en philosophie, elle enseigne la philosophie à Tours. Membre fondatrice du comité de rédaction de la revue Terrestres.org et du collectif Vers un Parlement de Loire. Chercheuse associée à la Mission Val de Loire Unesco. Elle est l’autrice, avec David gé Bartoli, de Le toucher du monde, techniques du naturer en 2018 (éd. Dehors) et de La Condition terrestre. Habiter la Terre en communs en 2022 (éd. Seuil).
Le nombre de place est limité, inscription conseillée. .
9 Rue Célestin Freinet Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie florac-formation@supagro.fr
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English :
Conference for the general public: How to make territory with other living beings? Perspectives for reconciling a relational and sensitive approach to inhabited environments, with Sophie Gosselin.
L’événement CONFÉRENCE COMMENT FAIRE TERRITOIRE AVEC LES AUTRES VIVANTS ? Florac Trois Rivières a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par 48-Agence d’Attractivité Touristique Gorges Causses Cévennes
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