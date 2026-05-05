CONFÉRENCE D’ANDRÉA CALESTROUPAT GARAE Carcassonne

Carcassonne

CONFÉRENCE D’ANDRÉA CALESTROUPAT GARAE

53 Rue de Verdun Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-26 18:30:00

fin : 2026-05-26

Date(s) :

2026-05-26

Héritier d’une activité papetière depuis le XVIIe siècle, le village de Mazères-sur-Salat, en Haute-Garonne a été marqué par le développement des établissements L. Lacroix fils (1874-2002), mondialement connus pour la marque Riz La+ .

Cette société a permis de dynamiser le territoire commingeois, en participant à son économie locale, en favorisant l’emploi des locaux et en instaurant des avantages sociaux en leur faveur. Son installation à Mazères-sur-Salat a conduit à la transformation de son paysage avec la construction de cités ouvrières ou encore d’usines modernes, notamment au sud de la commune. Néanmoins, elle n’a pas réussi à se maintenir dans le temps, faisant face à des crises internes et externes depuis la seconde moitié du XXe siècle. Cela a conduit le groupe Imperial Tobacco à fermer le site de Mazères-sur-Salat en 2002.

Dès lors, que faire de cette friche industrielle ? Comment proposer des projets en adéquation avec les enjeux actuels, sans pour autant oublier ce qui a construit l’identité du village ?

C’est à partir d’une méthodologie historique, qu’Andréa Calestroupat retracera l’impact de l’entreprise Lacroix à Mazères-sur-Salat, lors de cette conférence. Sera également abordée, dans un second temps, la question de la réappropriation de la friche industrielle par la municipalité.

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53 Rue de Verdun Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 71 29 69

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English :

The village of Mazères-sur-Salat, in the Haute-Garonne region of France, has been heir to a paper-making industry since the 17th century, and has been marked by the development of L. Lacroix fils (1874-2002), world-famous for its Riz La+ brand.

This company helped to revitalize the Comminge region, contributing to the local economy, promoting local employment and providing social benefits. The company?s move to Mazères-sur-Salat led to the transformation of its landscape, with the construction of workers? housing estates and modern factories, particularly in the south of the commune. However, the company has failed to maintain its position over time, facing internal and external crises since the second half of the 20th century. This led the Imperial Tobacco group to close the Mazères-sur-Salat site in 2002.

So what to do with this industrial wasteland? How can we propose projects that meet today’s challenges, without forgetting what has shaped the village’s identity?

Using a historical methodology, Andréa Calestroupat will trace the impact of the Lacroix company in Mazères-sur-Salat during this conference. She will also address the issue of the municipality’s reappropriation of the industrial wasteland.

L’événement CONFÉRENCE D’ANDRÉA CALESTROUPAT GARAE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude