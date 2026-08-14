Informations pratiques

Béziers

CONFÉRENCE PLUSIEURS NUANCES DE WAGNER MUSIQUES ET ART TOTAL À BÉZIERS AU TOURNANT DU XXE SIÈCLE

9 rue Victor Hugo Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-26

fin : 2026-09-26

Date(s) :

2026-09-26

Plongez dans l’effervescence musicale d’une époque marquée par la modernité et l’influence de Wagner.

La ville de Béziers et, dans ses environs, l’Abbaye de Fontfroide, ont connu, entre 1890 et 1914, une très intense activité musicale guidée par la modernité que représente le modèle wagnérien. .

9 rue Victor Hugo Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 28 05 40

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English :

Immerse yourself in the musical excitement of an era marked by modernity and the influence of Wagner.

L’événement CONFÉRENCE PLUSIEURS NUANCES DE WAGNER MUSIQUES ET ART TOTAL À BÉZIERS AU TOURNANT DU XXE SIÈCLE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-14 par 34 ADT34