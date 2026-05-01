Puissalicon

CONTES DU POTAGER PAR MATHILDE DE LAPEYRE

Puissalicon Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-20

fin : 2026-05-20

Date(s) :

2026-05-20

Cultivons le vivre-ensemble et le goût des bons légumes, arrosés d’engrais 100 % naturels et puissants le rire et l’imaginaire ! Ce spectacle interactif ce nourri de contes populaires spécialement adaptés aux plus jeunes. Il s’adresse à tous les petits jardiniers et les petites jardinières en herbe qu’ils ou qu’elles connaissent ou non la joie d’un potager à 10h30 à la médiathèque.

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Puissalicon 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 28 11 78 mediatheque@puissalicon.fr

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English : CONTES DU POTAGER PAR MATHILDE DE LAPEYRE

Let’s cultivate a sense of togetherness and a taste for good vegetables, watered with 100% natural and powerful fertilizers: laughter and imagination! This interactive show is based on folk tales specially adapted for the very young. It is aimed at all budding gardeners, whether or not they know the joys of vegetable gardening. 10:30 a.m. at the mediatheque.

L’événement CONTES DU POTAGER PAR MATHILDE DE LAPEYRE Puissalicon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS