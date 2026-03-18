COULEURS TANGO

9 rue Victor Hugo Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-09

fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

Concert tango des élèves du Conservatoire Béziers Méditerranée avec Víctor Hugo Villena, Sabrina Condello et Alejandro Schwarz.

À l’issue d’une journée pédagogique consacrée à l’univers du tango, les élèves du Conservatoire Béziers Méditerranée vous invitent à un concert exceptionnel.

Ils interpréteront des œuvres emblématiques du répertoire tango aux côtés de trois artistes d’envergure internationale Víctor Hugo Villena (bandonéon), Sabrina Condello (violon) et Alejandro Schwarz (guitare et composition).

Ensembles tango du Conservatoire Béziers Méditerranée.

Angélique Marroni, direction et professeure d’accordéon. .

9 rue Victor Hugo Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 34 80 conservatoire@beziers-mediterranee.fr

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English :

Tango concert by students from the Conservatoire Béziers Méditerranée with Víctor Hugo Villena, Sabrina Condello and Alejandro Schwarz.

L’événement COULEURS TANGO Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-03-14 par 34 ADT34