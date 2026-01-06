Crazy American Week-End

Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-22 00:00:00

fin : 2026-08-23 02:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-22 2026-08-23

Le Crazy American Week-End est de retour à l’Ile d’Esch pour sa 18è édition !

Le Crazy Américan c’est le rendez-vous incontournable des passionnés de grosses cylindrées et de véhicules mythiques américains, ainsi qu’aux amateurs de l’ambiance Made in USA. Du 22 au 23 août, profitez de deux jours d’animations, de concerts, de jeux et de concours.

Au programme stands de tatouage, jeux bikers, défilé des véhicules, restauration et buvette, et bien plus encore !

L’entrée est gratuite pour les véhicules US et toutes les motos. Pour tout renseignement, contactez l’organisateur au 06 09 94 40 26 ou au 06 81 59 34 12.Adultes

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Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 09 94 40 26 mistertiss@orange.fr

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English :

Crazy American Week-End returns to the Ile d?Esch for its 18th edition!

The Crazy American Week-End is the must-attend event for enthusiasts of big cylinders and mythical American vehicles, as well as for fans of the Made in the USA atmosphere. From August 22 to 23, enjoy two days of entertainment, concerts, games and competitions.

On the program: tattoo booths, biker games, vehicle parade, food and refreshments, and much more!

Admission is free for US vehicles and all motorcycles. For further information, please contact the organizers on 06 09 94 40 26 or 06 81 59 34 12.

L’événement Crazy American Week-End Pont-à-Mousson a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par OT PONT A MOUSSON